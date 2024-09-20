Two Bangladeshi nationals were prevented from entering India illegally through the international border at Karimganj, Assam on September 20. The individuals, identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar, were promptly sent back across the border by Assam police.

This incident follows a series of similar interceptions in recent days. On September 19, four Bangladeshi nationals were identified near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj and immediately returned to Bangladesh.

Just days earlier, on September 16, five Bangladeshi nationals were detained during a checkpoint search in the South Salmara Mankachar district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police efforts, tweeting: "In line with our zero tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj."