The Assam Police identified four Bangladeshi citizens who were attempting to enter the Indian territory through the India-Bangladesh border at Karimganj, on August 12.

The police promptly intervened at the zero point around 1:30 am and repelling them, prevented the unauthorised entry of the four Bangladeshi nationals.

The four individuals have been identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah and Rita Mullah.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the crucial information.

Earlier on August 10, a group of at least 10 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals reportedly crossed beyond Gate No. 50, trying to 'forcibly' enter the Indian villages of Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti, in Dhubri, both of which lie beyond the border fence.

These villages, located within the Berbhangi Gaon Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Dhubri district, occupy a crucial geographic area across 684 bighas. They form part of India's "chicken neck" region, with a population of 642 residents.

The villages are surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, bordered by Choto Khamar to the east, Balabari to the west, and Shiparhat to the south, all within Kurigram district of Bangladesh.