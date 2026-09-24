Assam: Police probe alleged brokerage racket over money demanded for release of seized vehicle

Police in Assam’s Morigaon district have launched an investigation into an alleged extortion and impersonation racket in which a group of men reportedly demanded money from a vehicle owner in the name of securing the release of a seized goods vehicle from police custody.

The case was reported from an area under Khetri Police Station after a goods vehicle transporting boiler residue and fish feed from Guwahati was allegedly intercepted and forcibly taken away by a group on the night of September 23.

According to a written complaint filed by Arjun Debnath, a resident of Chuturadal village under Jagiroad Police Station, the men allegedly told him that money would have to be paid to facilitate the vehicle’s release from police custody.

Three men — Saddam Ali, Dilo Hussain and Jitu Moni Saikia — have been named in the complaint for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Debnath alleged that the accused demanded a total of Rs 25,000. Of this, Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000 were allegedly transferred online to a bank account belonging to Moni Saikia, while the remaining amount was allegedly paid in cash.

The complaint also alleges that the driver and a worker travelling in the vehicle were assaulted during the incident.

Police have registered an investigation based on Debnath’s complaint and are examining the allegations, including the alleged demand for money in connection with the release of the vehicle and the assault of the two men.

The allegations are under investigation, and the accused have not been established guilty.