Assam police probe Dhubri minor abuse case after explicit videos go viral

A case of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor girl has been reported from the Gauripur area of Assam’s Dhubri district, with police launching an investigation after explicit videos and audio clips linked to the incident surfaced online.

Police sources said the accused has been identified as Sahil Alam Mondal, 19, a resident of Geramari under Gauripur police station limits. He is accused of sexually exploiting the minor girl.

The case drew wider attention after videos and audio recordings allegedly connected to the abuse were circulated on social media. The content reportedly spread rapidly online, causing distress to the victim and her family.

According to reports, the girl, said to be under severe mental stress following the incident and the circulation of the material, approached the police with her family. A formal FIR was lodged at Gauripur Police Station on Sunday.

Following the complaint, Assam Police initiated an investigation into the matter. Officials said the case is likely to be pursued under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act linked to the circulation of explicit content involving a minor.

Police are currently searching for the accused and tracing the origin and spread of the viral media.