Assam police push back 13 Bangladeshi infiltrators from Barpeta

Assam police have pushed back 13 Bangladeshi nationals caught illegally entering through Barpeta district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on September 3. The move comes as part of the state’s ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and encroachment.

Sarma shared the update on X, writing, “While some deal with Kangaroos, we have to deal with.... Anyway, our vigil remains strong as we have PUSHED BACK another 13 illegal infiltrators, who were apprehended in Barpeta, back to Bangladesh. We will keep a strong eye and ensure every illegal infiltrator is pushed back.”

The Chief Minister has repeatedly used social media to highlight such actions. On Tuesday, he had said, “Often a certain section of people forget where their original home is and wander on this side of the border, but being a gracious nation, we PUSH them BACK. 24 Bangladeshis have been PUSHED BACK today. Happy journey!”

Earlier, on August 30, he remarked, “Now playing on illegal infiltrators playlist: Assam Police take me home, to the place I belong. 33 new infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK to where they belong, Bangladesh. BEWARE: Our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days.”

Beyond border security, the Assam government has intensified eviction drives targeting illegal settlers on state land. According to official data, more than 1.29 lakh bighas of encroached land have already been cleared. These drives cover government land, forest reserves, Village Grazing Reserves (VGRs), Professional Grazing Reserves (PGRs), Satras, and Naamghars.

Sarma has reiterated that all such encroachments will be removed systematically. “The government will clear all illegal encroachments on VGR, PGR, Satras, Naamghars, and forest land across the State in a systematic and phased manner,” he said.

Last month, the Chief Minister visited Uriamghat in Golaghat district, where eviction notices had already been issued. He noted that thousands of bighas were under illegal occupation, with some families holding as much as 300 to 400 bighas for commercial use.

Stating that the government could not remain passive, Sarma stressed that further action was inevitable and called on the public to support the measures being rolled out.