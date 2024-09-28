Assam Police identified seventeen Bangladeshi infiltrators including children near the international border.

The individuals have been identified as Harul Lamin, Umai Khunsum, Md. Ismail, Sansida Begum, Rufiya Begum, Fatima Khatun, Mojur Rahman, Habi Ullah and Sobika Begum.

The police has been continuously monitoring the situation at the international border in order to maintain strict vigil against illegal infiltration.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the action taken by the Assam Police, reiterating, "Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today

-Harul Lamin

-Umai Khunsum

-Md. Ismail

-Sansida Begum

-Rufiya Begum

-Fatima Khatun

-Mojur Rahman

-Habi Ullah

-Sobika Begum

Good job 👍"

The infiltrators have been promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.

Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today



-Harul Lamin

-Umai Khunsum

-Md. Ismail

-Sansida Begum

-Rufiya Begum

-Fatima Khatun

-Mojur Rahman

-Habi Ullah

-Sobika Begum



Good job 👍 pic.twitter.com/Q3DeQBr6kj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2024

Earlier, on September 23, the Assam Police, in a joint operation with BSF, prevented three Bangladeshi nationals from entering India illegally through the international border.

Also read: Assam police push back three Bangladeshi infiltrators, prevent illegal border crossings