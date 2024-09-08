The strict vigilance against illegal Bangladeshi nationals continues, with Assam Police apprehending and pushing back five infiltrators at 1:00 AM this morning. The individuals detained include Mastabis Rahman, Asma Bibi, Abani Saddar, Lima Saddar, and Sumaya Akhtar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated the state's firm stance on illegal immigration, emphasizing ongoing efforts to secure the region’s borders.

The strict vigilance against illegal Bangladeshi nationals continues with @assampolice apprehending and pushing back 5 illegal infiltrators at 0100 hours this morning



1. Mastabis Rahman

2. ⁠ Asma Bibi

3. Abani Saddar

4. Lima Saddar

5. Sumaya Akhtar



Good job @assampolice! pic.twitter.com/gWH89zasIX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2024

Earlier on September 7, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant crackdown on illegal immigration in the state, urging an intensified detection process. “The detection process of foreigners was almost halted after the NRC update. In recent months, we’ve apprehended or repelled 20-30 individuals from Bangladesh. We have now mandated a rigorous approach to identify and address illegal immigrants,” Sarma said.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Crackdown on Bangladeshi immigrants to intensify, new NRC guidelines imminent

In a bid to tighten control, the Assam government has released comprehensive new guidelines aimed at bolstering the detection of illegal immigrants. Sarma expressed concerns over the issuance of Aadhaar cards exceeding the population in Dhubri district, suggesting potential fraudulent activity.

To address these issues, Sarma said that the government will issue a notification within the next 10 days mandating that individuals must apply for NRC to receive an Aadhaar card. This new directive will not apply to tea garden areas but will be enforced in other districts starting October 1, aiming for a stricter process for adults and further enhancing the state’s border security measures.