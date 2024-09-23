The Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Karimganj district.

The measure comes as the security forces in Assam have been continuously monitoring the situation at the international border in order to maintain strict vigilance against illegal infiltration.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar and Md Kawsar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the action taken by the Assam Police, reiterating, "In yet another successful push back operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, Assam Police managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh individuals through the Karimganj border."

Earlier on September 22, Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in two separate instances.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Al Mamon and Anowar Hussain, both residents of the neighbouring country.