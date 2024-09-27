The Assam police identified three Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border.

The individuals have been identified as Masum Khan, Iqbal Hussain and Mujanur Rehman, all residents of Bangladesh.

The police has been continuously monitoring the situation at the international border in order to maintain strict vigil against illegal infiltration.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the action taken by the Assam Police, reiterating, "Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the International border. Good job Team!"

Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the International border



- Masum Khan

- Iqbal Hussain

- Mujanur Rehman



They were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.



Good job Team! pic.twitter.com/OyYbyPqjhC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 27, 2024

The infiltrators have been promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.

Earlier, on September 23, the Assam Police, in a joint operation with BSF, prevented three Bangladeshi nationals from entering India illegally through the international border.