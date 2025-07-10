Assam Police pushes back 8 illegal migrants to Bangladesh in crackdown on infiltration

Assam Police successfully pushed back eight undocumented migrants, including five Bangladeshi nationals and three Rohingyas, to Bangladesh earlier this morning, July 10.



The operation was conducted from Cachar and Sribhumi regions, both of which lie close to the international border.



According to senior officials, the individuals had entered the state without valid documentation and were residing illegally, posing potential threats to local demographics and security.

Authorities reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to protecting Assam’s identity and territorial integrity.

“Illegal infiltrators will not be allowed to stay in Assam or threaten the state's unique identity,” officials emphasized.



The Assam government, under its stringent border surveillance and enforcement strategy, has intensified measures in recent months to identify and deport those residing unlawfully in the state.