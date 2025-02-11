Assam Police have intensified their border security operations, pushing back three unauthorised entrants, including a Rohingya individual, in a two-day operation this week. The deportees were identified as Sihab Miah, Monir Khan, and Abdul Shukkur.

This latest action follows a similar operation in late January when authorities intercepted and deported two Bangladeshi nationals, Md Zulmat Ali and Md Sakil, who had crossed into Indian territory illegally.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the developments on social media platform X, emphasising the state's commitment to maintaining strict border vigilance. The northeastern state shares a significant portion of its border with Bangladesh, making it a focal point for unauthorised crossings.

State police officials have ramped up their patrol activities along the international boundary, implementing enhanced surveillance measures to prevent illegal entries.