Assam police questioned Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for more than five hours on Monday as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds. The questioning took place at the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC), during which Bhuyan expressed surprise at being summoned.

Bhuyan stated that MPs are responsible for recommending schemes, but the financial management and implementation fall under the jurisdiction of the District Commissioner. "It is a known fact that an MP only recommends a scheme, but the financial part and implementation of the project is done by the District Commissioner," he said. Bhuyan further questioned the probe's direction, asking, "I will ask investigators if the DC of the concerned period has been interrogated."

The controversy originates from media reports in February 2023, alleging corruption and misappropriation of MPLAD funds during 2021-22 and 2022-23. These allegations led the SVC to initiate a formal inquiry, resulting in suspensions and dismissals of several Assam Civil Services officers.

Bhuyan, president of the opposition bloc Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), attributed the summons to political motives, claiming, "The opposition parties have become active recently, and a larger unity is in the offing. It seems that summoning me for questioning is completely political."

Responding to these allegations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the inquiry while expressing respect for Bhuyan. "I respect him, but the road project that he had recommended does not exist," Sarma told reporters.

Sarma noted, "These people carry a very good face value in front of the public. In this case, only his statement was pending." The inquiry underscores the government's commitment to tackling corruption, with the report to be submitted to the court.

The case highlights the ongoing political dynamics in Assam, with the opposition taking a unified stand against the ruling party. The developments may influence the political landscape in the state as the investigation progresses.