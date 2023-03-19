Seven students in Assam's Sivsagar district are currently being questioned in connection with the alleged leak of the Class 10 state board's Geography paper. According to police, the students were "admins" of a WhatsApp group through which the purported first page of the Geography question paper was circulated on March 18.

Sivsagar Superintendent of Police Subhrajyoti Borah said that the police received a request from their Nagaon counterparts for calling these students for questioning. Two students stayed overnight at the children's room in the police station, while the rest returned home and have been called for further questioning on March 19.

Borah added that a Nagaon Police team has also reached Sivsagar and is taking forward the investigation. A matric examinee was arrested in Nagaon on Saturday on the basis of a case lodged at Nagaon Sadar police station on the complaint of the district's Inspector of Schools.

Several students have already been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the leak of the General Science and Assamese papers. Two teachers, Pranab Dutta and Kumud Rajkhowa, have been identified as the masterminds in the leak of the two question papers last week and were arrested in Lakhimpur. The duo was brought to the CID headquarters in Guwahati on March 18 and is currently in custody of the investigating agency.

The Assam government, meanwhile, has dismissed reports of the Geography paper leak. However, the investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to take swift action against those found guilty of involvement in the leak.

The alleged leak of question papers has caused a major uproar in the state, with students and parents expressing their anger and frustration over the situation. The government has assured the public that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the education system remains fair and transparent.