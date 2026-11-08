Police carried out an operation against firecracker shops allegedly operating without valid licences in Uriamghat, seizing a large quantity of firecrackers during the raid.

The action is part of the administration's crackdown on unauthorised firecracker sales in the area. The raid has drawn considerable attention among local residents, with the action against shops operating without the required licences becoming a major topic of discussion.

Further details regarding the quantity of firecrackers seized and action against the shop owners are awaited.