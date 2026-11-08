Assam: Police raid firecracker shops operating without licences in Uriamghat, seize large stock
Police raided firecracker shops allegedly operating without valid licences in Uriamghat and seized a large stock. The operation underscores the administration's crackdown on unauthorised sales, while further details remain awaited.
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Story highlights
- The operation forms part of the administration's wider crackdown on unauthorised sales
- The raid drew considerable attention from residents across the local area
- Required licensing norms became a major topic of community discussion
Police carried out an operation against firecracker shops allegedly operating without valid licences in Uriamghat, seizing a large quantity of firecrackers during the raid.
The action is part of the administration's crackdown on unauthorised firecracker sales in the area. The raid has drawn considerable attention among local residents, with the action against shops operating without the required licences becoming a major topic of discussion.
Further details regarding the quantity of firecrackers seized and action against the shop owners are awaited.
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