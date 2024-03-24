The Matia police conducted a successful raid in Shimolitola, under the Matia police station in Goalpara. Acting on a credible tip-off, the raid targeted the Shimolitla-Baghmara parghat area, resulting in the apprehension of two suspects identified as Mizanur Rahman (28) and Akbar Ali (18).

Led by Matia police station in-charge Nipumani Chaudhary, the operation resulted in the confiscation of 50 drug-laden containers from the arrested individuals. The seized contraband, weighing a total of 59.33 grams, underscores the magnitude of the illicit drug trade in the region.

Both Mizanur Rahman and Akbar Ali were residents of Shimolitola, with Mizanur hailing from Kamarpata and Akbar from the newcomer Shimolitola market. Notably, Mizanur Rahman had a prior record of involvement in drug trafficking, highlighting the persistent challenge law enforcement faces in combating such criminal activities.

Police are interrogating the two arrested drug peddlers. Investigation is on.