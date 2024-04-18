Police conducted a successful raid on the Sealdah Kanchenjunga Express following a tip-off received around 11:45 pm last night. The tip suggested that drug peddlers were transporting a significant quantity of narcotics in the general coach of the DN train, numbered 13176, traveling from Silchar Rowli to New Bongaigaon Junction.

Upon the train's arrival at New Bongaigaon Junction around 1:52 am today, a police team swiftly boarded the train and initiated a thorough search of the general coach. During the search, suspicions were raised about a passenger carrying a black airbag who attempted to flee the scene. However, the individual, identified as Benes Ali, son of Ibrahim Khalil aged approximately 31 was apprehended by the police team.

Upon searching Benes Ali and his airbag, the police uncovered seven soap cases containing illicit substances and one Android mobile phone. This discovery confirms the suspicions of drug trafficking.

The swift action taken by the police, based on credible information, resulted in the apprehension of a suspected drug peddler and the confiscation of a significant quantity of illegal narcotics. Benes Ali is now in police custody, facing charges related to drug trafficking.