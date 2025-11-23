Assam police raid shuts down alleged gambling den in Dhubri

A late-night police operation in Dhubri district has led to the arrest of nine men and the seizure of cash, mobile phones, and gambling equipment following a targeted raid on a suspected gambling den in Debuttar Raypur, Gauripur.

Police said the raid was carried out after officers received a precise tip-off about ongoing unlawful gambling at a private residence. A team from Gauripur Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Jyoti Prasad Das and supported by TSI Netra Kamal Bora, ASI Sanjeeb Kumar Nath, WLNK Daikhungri Basumatary and other personnel, moved quickly to the spot.

Officers cordoned off the house after confirming gambling was underway. The search, conducted in the presence of two local witnesses, uncovered nine individuals allegedly taking part in games involving cards and dice.

Those detained have been identified as Mir Hussain, Anuwar Hussain, Mozaffar Ali, Kabil Hussain, Mofidul Islam, Nur Islam, Abdul Karim, Saha Alom Sheikh and Azizur Hoque.

Police reported recovering Rs 21,890 in cash, multiple packets of playing cards, six dice, a bucket used for the game Jandi Munda and five mobile phones. All seized items and the arrested individuals were taken to Gauripur Police Station.

A case has been registered, and officials said further action will follow in line with legal procedures.