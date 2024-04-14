Assam: Police raid uncovers spurious liquor worth lakhs in Bongaigaon
In a major crackdown, Bongaigaon police have seized a significant amount of spurious liquor from Goraimari, Bongaigaon district. This action underscores the authorities' commitment to curbing illegal activities, particularly during the ongoing general elections.
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Bongaigaon, Spurious Liquor, Police Raid, General Elections, Illegal Activities
Amidst the ongoing general elections in the country, the Bongaigaon police conducted a late-night raid in Goraimari, Bongaigaon district, uncovering a significant cache of spurious liquor valued at lakhs of rupees.
Led by Police Officer-in-Charge Sukesh Ghosh from the North Bongaigaon Police Station, the operation targeted The Goraimari Ma Kali Hotel, resulting in the seizure of the illicit alcohol.
The raid underscores the authorities' efforts to crack down on illegal activities, particularly during sensitive periods such as elections.
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