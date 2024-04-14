Amidst the ongoing general elections in the country, the Bongaigaon police conducted a late-night raid in Goraimari, Bongaigaon district, uncovering a significant cache of spurious liquor valued at lakhs of rupees.



Led by Police Officer-in-Charge Sukesh Ghosh from the North Bongaigaon Police Station, the operation targeted The Goraimari Ma Kali Hotel, resulting in the seizure of the illicit alcohol.



The raid underscores the authorities' efforts to crack down on illegal activities, particularly during sensitive periods such as elections.