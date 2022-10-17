Assam police on October 17 apprehended two cattle smugglers and recovered around 24 cattle heads in the state's Kaliabor town.

Acting on a specific input, the police also seized a truck bearing registration number NL-02K-3695 which was heading toward Nagaon from the Golaghat district.

The arrested persons were identified as Rashidul Islam and Hazarat Ali.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.

On October 6, the police seized around 32 cattle heads from four pick-up vans in a raid against the illegal cow syndicate at the Baniabari intersection on National Highway 37 in the state's Sivasagar district.

The four pick-up vans were intercepted while they were en route to Nagaon from Silapathar. In addition to this, as many as seven cattle smugglers were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Speaking to the media, the Officer in charge of Sivasagar police station said, "Based on secret information we have seized four vehicles from the Baniabari intersection in which 8 cattle heads are been found in four pick-up vans".

"The vehicles do not have permits to carry cattle and we are still investigating whether they were been transported legally or not," the officer added.

On the other hand, the police also recovered Rajmai cattle market receipts which are held in Sivasagar every Sunday along with the seized cattle which has made the matter even more mysterious.

As per sources, large syndicates have been running between Silapathar, Dhakuakhana, and Majuli, on the other hand, the free flow of cattle to Nagaland continues through the Rajmai of Sivasagar through Tekeliphuta and Matamaraghat in Lakhimpur district.