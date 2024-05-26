In a significant operation, Bongaigaon police conducted a raid in Golapara Part 4 under the jurisdiction of Kokila police station on May 26, leading to the discovery of a cache of explosive materials and foreign currency.

The raid, executed by Abhayapuri police under the leadership of SDPO Karnav Patwari, took place late last night and resulted in the recovery of three handmade bombs.

The explosives were found at the residences of two individuals, Hazrat Ali and Aher Ali. In addition to the bombs, authorities confiscated 15 packets of detonators and five packets of firecrackers. Further investigation revealed the presence of Bangladeshi currency amounting to Rs 1,285.

The raid also yielded various electronic components and equipment, including 20 meters of electronic wire, a stabilizer with a maximum output of 12VDC, and a 250-gram iron spiker. The assortment of materials suggests a potential for significant and dangerous activities.

The police are now intensively investigating the origins and intended use of the explosives and other recovered items. Authorities are particularly focused on uncovering how such a large quantity of explosive materials was amassed and who is responsible for their procurement and storage.