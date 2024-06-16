The Assam Police recovered 77 containers filled with suspected heroin, in Mikirbheta, Morigaon.

In this connection, the police personnel arrested 3 individuals identified as Amjat ALi, Sahanaj and Fakir Uddin, residents of Mikirbheta.

The containers seized by the police weigh 104 grams with container and 8.6 grams without container.

Investigation into the matter is under way and legal action will be initiated against the individuals arrested.

In a similar incident, the Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) G Branch, Karimganj seized 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore from a vehicle and apprehended two individuals in this connection.