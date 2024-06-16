Assam police recover 77 containers filled with suspected heroin in Morigaon, 3 arrested
In a significant crackdown, Assam Police recovered 77 containers filled with suspected heroin in Mikirbheta, Morigaon, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets in Karimganj. Multiple individuals have been arrested in connection with these drug busts.
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The Assam Police recovered 77 containers filled with suspected heroin, in Mikirbheta, Morigaon.
In this connection, the police personnel arrested 3 individuals identified as Amjat ALi, Sahanaj and Fakir Uddin, residents of Mikirbheta.
The containers seized by the police weigh 104 grams with container and 8.6 grams without container.
Investigation into the matter is under way and legal action will be initiated against the individuals arrested.
In a similar incident, the Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) G Branch, Karimganj seized 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore from a vehicle and apprehended two individuals in this connection.
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