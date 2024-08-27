The Assam Police and the Military Intelligence Tezpur in a joint operation, on August 27 seized a substantial cache of weapons from the Sudemphuri jungle under the jurisdiction of the Kachugaon police station in Kokrajhar district.

According to police sources, the personnel acted on specific tip-off, indicating the presence of arms in the Kachugaon forest area under Kokrajhar Police Station and recovered one AK-47 along with seven country-made rifles hidden in the jungle.



Security forces along with Kokrajhar police executed the operation in the evening.

Earlier, on July 23, the police had also seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Chirang Ripu forest area along the India-Bhutan border.

In another incident on August 26, the police in Mangaldoi arrested two individuals, Hussain Ali of Bongaigaon and Shahabul Islam of Kalaigaon Bhakatpara, in connection with a fake gold smuggling ring.

The arrests came after a tip-off from a man from outside the state, who had been lured by the smugglers with promises of fake gold.

The incident unfolded when the man, who had already transferred Rs 2 lakh as part of the deal, was asked to pay an additional Rs 4 lakh for the gold.