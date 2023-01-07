Kokrajhar police on January 6, arrested former MLA Hitesh Basumatary, after arms and ammunition were recovered from his residence.

The police during search operation recovered one AK 47 and one M16 rifle from the residence of the former MLA. Basumatary has been taken in to police custody and interrogation is underway at Kokrajhar Sadar police station.

At present, apart from Hitesh Basumatary two other persons have been held in this connection. Executive president of Bodoland Jatiya Saruksh Manch Daorao Deshreb Narzary and Bodoland Kontark association president Vikram Daimary have been lodged at Kokrajhar Sadar police station at Kokrajhar Sadar police station.

According to the family members of Deshreb Narzary, the Bodo political leader was arrested by the Kokrajhar police after crossing the wall through the premises of Narzary's residence. However, the police have not yet explained the reason for the arrest.

Apart from this, Bodoland Contractors' Association president Bikram Daimary and BPF leader and former MLA Hitesh Basumatary were also detained by the police overnight.

It may be recalled that though the police did not disclose any information in this regard, the deputy commissioner of police of the district and the additional deputy commissioner of police were seen at the police station.

This incident has caused sensation in the area with the family members of the arrested persons questioning the police role as abrupt and without any reason.

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