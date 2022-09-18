The Assam Police on September 18 traced the body of a teacher who went missing from his home on September 17 from Raha in Assam's Nagaon district.



The missing teacher has been identified as Tapas Jyoti Medhi and his body has been recovered from Lumding.



''The police started a search quickly after his wife filed the complaint, and Tapas Jyoti Medhi was located by the police on September 18,'' Nagaon SP Lina Doley told India Today NE.



Medhi was missing since the evening of September 17, according to a complaint filed by his wife at the Raha Police Station.



He went missing while driving from his home in Raha's Phulguri district to Nagaon in his car.