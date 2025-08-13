Assam Police recover cache of ammunition in South Salmara-Mankachar ahead of Independence Day

In an ongoing pre-Independence Day security operation, police in South Salmara-Mankachar district recovered a significant cache of ammunition concealed underground in the Kalabari area.

The operation was launched following a credible tip-off, with a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Pratap Das and South Salmara Police Station Officer J.S. Khubung. During the search, several rounds of ammunition—carefully wrapped in polythene—were unearthed from a hidden location.

According to officials, the seized items include:

12 rounds of 7.6mm SLR bullets

3 rounds of .303 rifle bullets

3 rounds of 5.56mm INSAS bullets

7 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 bullets

The ammunition has been taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify its source and the individuals responsible for concealing it. Authorities have described the recovery as a timely intervention that enhances public safety and security during the Independence Day period.