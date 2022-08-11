In the lead up to India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, a huge quantity of empty cartridges and live ammunitions were recovered from a dump in Tinsukia, Assam, on August 11.

In an operation led by Tinsukia DSP Hiranya Kumar Borah, seized several live ammunitions and 19 sacks of blank cartridges from a dump at Napukhuri.

Following the recoveries, police has arrested Birender Shah, the owner of the dump.

Police are looking into the source of the empty cartridges and bullets.

Apart from this, stolen goods from OIL(Oil India Limited) and bikes from various locations has also recovered in the investigation.