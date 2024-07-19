Assam Police have made a significant recovery of hidden weapons in the Chirang district, as announced by DGP GP Singh on the microblogging site X. Singh stated the commitment to unearth all remnants of the dark period of militancy in the region.

The cache of weapons was discovered on July 18 in a targeted operation aimed at dismantling the leftover threats from the militant era.

This recent recovery follows a notable bust in May 2024, where the Chirang police dismantled a fake currency racket, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The suspects, identified as Md. Baharul Islam (30), Md. Dulal Ali (44), and Md. Ajijur Rahman (29), were apprehended from Charagaon and Bagargaon under Bijni Police Station in Chirang district.

During the May raid, police recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs. 18,000, eight bundles of white paper resembling Rs. 500 notes, an FICN printing machine, four mobile phones, A-4 size paper bundles, and a Renault Kwid vehicle registered as AS 01 BX 5504. This bust highlighted the persistent issue of counterfeit currency in the region, prompting intensified vigilance and operations by the police.