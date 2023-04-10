Assam police have managed to rescue as many as nine endangered species of monkey near the Assam-Mizoram border on April 10.

All the monkeys have been recovered by Cachar Police under Dholai Thana from an area near the Assam-Mizoram border.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said that during Naka checking a total of 9 rare species of monkeys, which are not found in India, its been smuggled from different other countries like Latin America, Madagascar, Columbia, and Indonesia and are being smuggled to India and to other countries through the route of Myanmar through Mizoram.

Also Read: Assam: Police recover 7 endangered species of monkey in Hailakandi, 1 held

SP said that CM Himanta Biswa Sharma has already instructed them to catch those who are involved in the racket.

Also informed that the team from Guwahati zoo has arrived, these species known as red-faced spider monkey, lemur etc will be shifted there after proper check-ups ambulance has already arrived to take the species.

Earlier in 2022, Hailakandi police in Assam managed to rescue seven endangered species of black monkeys or Apes.

The monkeys were rescued from inside a truck during a Naka checking at Jamira police chowki around 9pm on Monday, November 14.

The monkeys were rescued by the police hidden in four boxes inside a truck bearing registration number NL 01 AD 4984, while it was coming from Mizoram and was en route to Meghalaya.

The monkeys were later handed over to the forest department after a medical check-up by the veterinary doctor.