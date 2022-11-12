The recovery of lakhs of rupees from a container truck during a search naka near Panitola police post in Tinsukia district created a sensation.

According to the information received, on the basis of a tip-off late on November 12 evening, a search naka was set up near Panitola police post by TSI Bhaskar Raj Barua of Tinsukia Sadar police station and officials of Panitola police post under the leadership of Tinsukia Sadar police station in-charge Pragjyoti Budhagohai.

During this naka, the police recovered cash of Rs 20 lakh from the AS 28C 9809 container truck.

However, investigation is being carried out whether the recovered money is legal or illegal.

Currently the income tax department is reviewing the currency note, post which the case will be proceeded.