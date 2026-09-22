Assam police recover three cattle hidden inside ambulance in Dhubri, driver flees

Assam police recovered three cattle hidden inside an ambulance during a search operation on September 21 night, while the vehicle was on its way to Dhubri from West Bengal.

According to police, the ambulance, bearing registration number ML-13-A-7086, was travelling from Mansai in West Bengal towards Dhubri when its movement raised suspicion.

Police intercepted the vehicle on NH-17 at Ratiadaha and conducted a search, during which three cattle were allegedly found being transported illegally inside the ambulance. However, the driver reportedly managed to flee from the spot before he could be apprehended.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the driver and establish the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the cattle.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.