Assam Police recovers 11 stolen motorcycles in Nagaon, arrests suspect
The Nagaon Police team recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and arrested one suspect. The operation was led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg and SI Ajit Sonowal of the Itachali Outpost.
- Nagaon Police recover 11 stolen motorcycles
- One suspect arrested during operation
- Further investigations underway to identify accomplices
The Nagaon Police team successfully recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from various locations, leading to the arrest of one suspect.
The operation, led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg and SI Ajit Sonowal of the Itachali Outpost (OP), targeted several locations suspected of harboring stolen vehicles. The police team executed the recovery mission with precision, retrieving the motorcycles and bringing them back to the police station.
One individual has been arrested in connection with the thefts. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations and legal actions against the accused to determine the extent of their involvement and identify any potential accomplices.
The recovered motorcycles will be returned to their rightful owners following the completion of legal procedures.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today