The Nagaon Police team successfully recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from various locations, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

The operation, led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg and SI Ajit Sonowal of the Itachali Outpost (OP), targeted several locations suspected of harboring stolen vehicles. The police team executed the recovery mission with precision, retrieving the motorcycles and bringing them back to the police station.

One individual has been arrested in connection with the thefts. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations and legal actions against the accused to determine the extent of their involvement and identify any potential accomplices.

The recovered motorcycles will be returned to their rightful owners following the completion of legal procedures.