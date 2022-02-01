DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Police on Monday apprehended six person along with heroin drugs near Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

The team recovered 6 containers of suspected to be heroin drugs, 1 Pulsar bike, 1 scooty, 8 nos mobile phones near NEC hostel, TB ward, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

The gross weight of the suspected to be heroin is 53.05gms including the containers.

The team was led by led by DSP(HQ) Achurya Jibon Baruah along with OC Dibrugarh PS - Bularam Terong, TSI - Nilam Sanjib Nath and team of 171 battalion of CRPF.

The apprehended people have been identified as Mirza Umid Baig (35yrs), Bipin Raut (29yrs), Jintu Thapa (27yrs),Abhishek Karmakar, Himu Mech and Biki Pandey.

Further investigation underway.