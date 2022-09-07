On the morning of Wednesday, based on input provided by Gajraj Intelligencers, Assam’s Gorubanda Police recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores likely hidden by insurgent groups earlier.



20 Kg of High Explosives, electric detonators (IED), short period delay (SPD) detonators, magazines and live rounds of AK 47, pen pistols, country-made rifles, and pistols, etc along with 750 grams of Heroin were recovered from the location during the search operation which had begun at around 7 am and continued till 11 am.



The input was shared with Police by Gajraj Intelligencers on the evening of September 6, based on which a search operation was launched by a team from PS Gorubanda the next morning.



After an hour-long search at around 8.45 am, the team successfully recovered a huge cache of arms buried in the forest near Swmliguri village, Dist Sonitpur.



It needs mention here that an FIR was filed at the Gorubanda Police Station for subsequent legal proceedings. Additional Superintendent of Police of Sonitpur is carrying out further investigation.