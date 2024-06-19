A team from the Cyber Police Station (PS), Guwahati, Assam has successfully recovered a substantial portion of the amount defrauded from a resident. The swift action followed a complaint by Tabibur Rahman, who fell victim to a cyber scam that cost him Rs 90,000.

Rahman reported that he had been duped after receiving threats of his son’s arrest in a fabricated criminal case. The fraudsters used these threats to coerce Rahman into transferring the money.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber PS team immediately sprang into action. Their efforts led to the recovery of Rs 40,380, which has already been credited back into Rahman's account. This recovery marks a critical step in the ongoing investigation aimed at apprehending the perpetrators and recovering the remaining amount.

The case highlights the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals and the importance of public awareness regarding such scams. The authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Cyber PS promptly.

Further investigations are underway to bring the culprits to justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.