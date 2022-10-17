The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned around 100 candidates who appeared in the AB-UB exam of Assam Police for allegedly furnishing fake computer certificates.

As per reports, a number of candidates might face arrest for submitting fake certificates during the filing of their exam forms for Assam Police Recruitment.

The examination for AB-UB examination of Assam Police was held on February 20, 27, and April 24.

As per preliminary reports, a total of 414 students have submitted fake certificates out of which 21 are likely to face arrest.

Notably, many candidates who passed the exam and currently undergoing training are now at the Ulubari CID office, in Guwahati.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam, Police Housing Corporation Limited Rehabari released the recruitment results for Assam Police Sub-Inspector (UB&AB) and Constable (UB&AB) posts on September 18.

The examination was conducted for 5,262 additional posts. The written exams were held in 15 districts of Assam where over 7,07,328 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of these, 4493 candidates who were selected were male and 707 candidates were female.

In this regard, the CID is conducting raids across the state and reports suggest that these candidates submitted fake certificates without having any degree.

Notably, the raids are being conducted at Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Jorhat, and Sivasagar.