Assam police recruitment results for 625 posts to be declared on October 10 and 11: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, October 9 took to X to announce the impending declaration of results for the Assam Police recruitment drive. The results for 625 posts will be released tomorrow, October 10, 2025.

These vacancies include:

203 posts for Sub-Inspector (UB/AB/Comm) and Assistant Deputy Controller

164 posts for Constable (AB) in the CDO Battalion

258 posts for Grade-IV staff under Assam Police and allied organisations

CM Sarma also informed that following the recent vacation of the Stay Order on Constable posts by the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court, the results for the remaining 5,614 posts—including 3,945 posts for Constable (AB/UB/APRO) and equivalent ranks—will be published on October 11, 2025.

Extending his best wishes to all aspirants, CM Sarma expressed optimism that the recruitment process will conclude smoothly, marking a significant step in strengthening the Assam Police force with new personnel.