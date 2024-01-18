The Jorhat police have registered a suo moto case against the organizers of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra for allegedly violating the permitted route and inciting disruptions in Jorhat town. The incident unfolded on January 18 evening when the yatra reportedly deviated from the approved path, leading to chaos and confrontations with law enforcement.

The police claim that the yatra organizers, led by K B Byju, took an unauthorized route through Jorhat Town without the necessary permission. The abrupt change in the procession's course resulted in a disturbance, with allegations that the organizers encouraged the crowd to break traffic barricades and assault on-duty police personnel.

The suo moto FIR (First Information Report) also points to the creation of 'stampede/riot'-like situations during the procession. Sources informed India Today that K B Byju and others are accused of instigating the crowd with criminal conspiracy, leading to the chaos witnessed during the yatra.

The police have lodged the case based on a formal complaint, and it has been assigned the Jorhat PS case number 20/2024. The charges against the accused, including K B Byju and others, include sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 115(II) (abetment of an offense), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 208 (false statement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.