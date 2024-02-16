The Assam Police has arrested as many as 17 persons so far with regards to the violence that occurred at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district.

Sharing the news on social media platform X, Assam DGP GP Singh said that a criminal case has been registered with regards to the violence at Kheroni.

"Reference scuffle at Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong District on Feb 15th 2024 - A criminal case Kheroni P.S. Case No. 12/2024 U/S-341/147/143/294/120B/153A 325/307/506/427 I.P.C. has been registered and 17 persons have been arrested till now, said the Assam DGP.

Singh further said that the none of the perpetrators would be spared and additional security has been provided in the area to instill a sense of security.

"@assampolice would not spare anyone breaking law or indulging in disorderly conduct. All perpetrators of violence would be arrested and taken to task. Additional security measures, including pickets and increased patrolling, is being provided in the area to instil sense of security amongst inhabitants of the region," said Singh on X.

As per police, the situation heated up after a group of people were attacked by miscreants after they held a protest regarding the distribution of land pattas of BGR and PGR in certain parts of West Karbi Anglong district. The group of people had held a protest over the matter and later when they were returning they were attacked at Kheroni.

Following the incident, protests have broken out in Karbi Anglong district with local bodies seeking action against the guilty behind the attack. There have been reports of road blockade in Lanka and Umrangso by irate protestors. Protestors are demanding that the presence of KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, local bodies and protestors have called for a shutdown in the Karbi Hill areas and this has led to normal life getting paralysed to an extent. The Karbi students body has called for the eviction of non-locals from the PGR and BGR lands. The bodies have also issued a deadline of 48 hours to the authorities to take action in this regard.

West Karbi Anglong district SP Indranil Barua told India Today NE that members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) have also reached Kheroni where they were taking stock of the situation.

Police meanwhile are taking further precautionary measures in the area with adequate security to avoid any further untoward incident from happening.