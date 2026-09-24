Assam Police rejects claims of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria running operations from Silchar jail

Assam Police has dismissed allegations that jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was involved in criminal activities or operating social media accounts from Silchar Central Jail, calling the claims baseless and misleading.

The clarification came after media reports in July 2026 referred to a US government report on a crackdown against criminals in the United States, which also mentioned Bhagwanpuria. Assam Police said the report did not state that he was lodged in Silchar jail or that he was carrying out any activities from the prison.

Following the reports and claims about Bhagwanpuria's alleged social media activity, authorities conducted a detailed search of Silchar Central Jail on July 11.

The inspection was carried out by the Cachar district magistrate and senior superintendent of police, along with senior jail officials. According to Assam Police, no prohibited activity or digital device was found during the search.

Jail officials and staff were also questioned and instructed to strengthen surveillance and prevent any unauthorised communication from inside the facility. The police said surprise inspections have continued since then.

Cyber forensics also examined three Instagram accounts operating in Bhagwanpuria's name. Police found that two of the accounts were created in 2016-17, with their last posts dating back to 2017. The third account was created in 2023 but had no posts.

Based on the verification and available records, Assam Police said there was no evidence that Bhagwanpuria had used social media while incarcerated at Silchar Central Jail.

The police said the findings did not support allegations that the gangster had been running criminal activities from inside the prison, and described such claims as "mischievous" in the absence of supporting evidence.