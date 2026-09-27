Assam police release CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Sheikh Sahiluddin Shah and others after hunger strike

Assam Police on Sunday, September 27, released Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Sheikh Sahiluddin Shah, along with their associates, after authorities accepted the demands raised by the party, according to a communication issued by the CJP Assam unit.

The development came after 35 members of the CJP began an indefinite hunger strike inside a police campus on Sunday, protesting their continued detention and demanding their release.

Among those participating in the hunger strike were CJP Co-Convenor and Chief Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, East and North-East In-charge Ankit Bhardwaj, Joint Secretary Premakash Golu and Assam Coordinator Sheikh Sahiluddin Shah, along with other detained party members.

The party later announced that Assam Police had released Ranka, Shah and their associates following the acceptance of their stated demands.

However, the CJP's communication did not provide specific details about the demands that were accepted by the police.

The party, which operates under the motto "People | Progress | Change", is expected to announce its next course of action following the release of its leaders.