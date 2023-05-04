Assam police have released the first visual of Anan Tanti who is suspected to be accused of sexual assault and murder of a minor girl from Margherita.

Aged around 36 years, the police have appealed to the public to give any information about the accused to the administration.



In the visuals, the said accused has been wearing a full shirt (black and white colour mix), one black cap, black pants, and Hawai chappal.

Assam woke up to yet another sensational incident on May 4 after a 12-year-old girl’s body was recovered from the septic tank of a residence in Margherita.

Also Read: Assam: 12-year-old minor girl sexually assaulted, murdered in Margherita, accused on the run

As per reports, the minor girl was sexually assaulted and later murdered by one Anan Tanti who is currently on the run.

The incident took place in Margherita’s Segunbari where one woman took her minor daughter to visit Anan Tanti and his family on May 3.

Considering Tanti as her relative, the woman left her minor daughter in their care and went out to attend to some tasks.

As per sources, the woman came in the morning asking for her daughter, to which the wife of Anan Tanti said that she took the little girl and went ahead to leave her at her home. Upon hearing this, the mother of the victim went looking for her daughter but finally found her in the septic tank of Anan Tanti’s house.