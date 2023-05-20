Days after Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed hurling abuses and indecent language at the security personnel went viral on social media, Assam police have decided to remove the security of the said MLA effective May 19.

It may to recollected that Sherman Ali allegedly hurled abuses at the security personnel for allegedly not performing their duties properly and not following his orders.

As per sources, Sherman Ali lost his cool after a president of the Mandal Congress of Baghmara under the Barpeta district demanded money to be paid by Congress workers for work done in the last assembly.

Also Watch: Assam: MLA Sherman Ali hurls abuses on security personnel, orders him to shoot mandal president; video goes viral

Addressing the media, DGP Assam said, "The incident has come to light a couple of days earlier and have spoken to ADGP Security and after detailed analysis, we have removed the PSO allotted to MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed."

Further, DGP Assam asserted that the police will again re-assess the treatment assessment on the said MLA and also relate to how the incident of provoking his PSO to shoot someone took place and following which decision will be taken to provide him security or not.

Meanwhile, a section of the local people were angry with the MLA for his use of such indecent language and rude behaviour in the public area.

