Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the SPs of all the districts have been directed to re-open all the cases of unnatural deaths and investigate the matter.

The CM while briefing the media on the investigation conducted by the CID, the Assam branch shed light on how the SIT team led by the CID branch re-examined the entire episode of murder which was falsely labelled as suicide.

Further, the chief minister remarked that with these findings, the government wants to send a strong message to the police officials, magistrates and doctors to work diligently and abide by the law of the land.

"It will be difficult to rely on the NCRB data as there will be cases of unnatural deaths caused by floods also, however, I have asked the SPs to re-open all such cases which have been claimed to be suicide and have grey areas", the CM added.

The chief minister also stated that going forward if any such cases take place, the SP and the DIG will visit the site of the incident and unless they are satisfied the case will not be closed.

"Any case which has been claimed to be suicide or any case of accident or murder presented as suicide will be re-visted", said the CM.

Speaking on the role of Assam police on social media, the CM said that although the police department is very much active on social media, however, it is up to the police now how diligently the officials react to the alarm.

