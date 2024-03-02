A truck carrying 28 live cattle was seized and three individuals were detained at the Jorabat Link road on the Assam-Meghalaya border, as reported on Saturday.

Initial reports suggest that the vehicle, with registration number UP-21CN2107, was intercepted during a routine Naka check on Friday night.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle was transporting 28 illegal live cattle and one dead cattle. The driver and his assistants failed to provide the required legal documents and veterinary certificates for the cattle.

During an interrogation, a driver and his two aides admitted to transporting cattle from Jorhat district to Meghalaya. The vehicle carrying the cattle was seized and the trio was apprehended and brought to the police station for necessary procedures.

The driver, Moksidul Islam (25), and his aides, Muksarikul Islam (28) and Suhel Ahmed (20), were caught during the operation. Moksidul and Suhel are residents of Nagaon, while Muksarikul is from Morigaon. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

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