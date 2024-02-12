In a recent turn of events, the Assam Police have successfully rescued a kidnapped toddler and apprehended three individuals involved in an abduction plot in Guwahati.

The incident that sparked widespread panic occurred on February 11, when a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl was snatched from the roadside near the Khanapara flyover.

Witnesses reported seeing a miscreant fleeing with the child around 11 am.

Addressing a presser Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said that two accused identified as Biswajit Dey and Savita Dey who were in financial crisis were approached by a woman identified as Jerima Begum seeking a child in return for money.



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Further Biswajit Dey planned to kidnap the infant and in return money to Jerima Begum. According to Biswajit Dey, Jerima Begum was supposed to give him more than a lakh rupees in return.

It is to be mentioned here that the mother of the infant, Hasina Begum, who worked at a nearby shop, was shocked to discover her baby had been taken.

The police were promptly informed about the kidnapping by bus drivers who noticed the suspicious activity.

The Dispur police took charge of the investigation following the report.

Meanwhile, the police swiftly responded to action after receiving information about the abduction and successfully rescued the infant from Fatasil Ambari within a span of six hours.