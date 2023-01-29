Assam Police on January 29 rescued three minor girls from human traffickers in the state's Dibrugarh district as part of a major police operation.

According to reports, the police launched a massive search operation at Dibrugarh's Lahowal Railway Station after obtaining specific information.

During the search operation, the police rescued three girls and also detained two youths identified as Hemant Gogoi and Budhin Gogoi. Additionally, a high-end vehicle was also confiscated.

As per the reports, the traffickers were taking the girls to Bangalore by rail with the promise of employment.

Sources also claimed that the three teenage girls were from Joypur in Dibrugarh district and they were lured to Bengaluru on the pretext of working outside the state.

Meanwhile, the police are currently interrogating the detainees and have launched an investigation.

It needs mention here that one Swift desire has also been seized by the Lahowal police, bearing registration number vehicle AS 23 F 7761.