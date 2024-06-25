Assam Police, in a successful inter-agency operation, rescued a minor girl who was trafficked from Bihar and forced into child labour in Guwahati.

The rescue operation took place in the Noonmati area following a coordinated effort involving multiple organisations and government departments.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) played a crucial role in initiating the intervention. Working in tandem with the Kamrup Metropolitan Child Labour Task Force, the Labour Department, and the Guwahati Police, authorities were able to swiftly locate and rescue the child.