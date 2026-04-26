Assam Police rescue two abducted men, arrest five in late-night ransom raid

A coordinated late-night operation by Assam Police teams led to the rescue of two abducted men and the arrest of five suspects linked to a ransom kidnapping case in the Boko–Chaygaon subdivision.

Police sources said the operation was launched after information was received around 11:30 pm from Noonmati Police Station regarding the abduction of Md. Sanidul Ali, 24. He had allegedly been taken towards the Sontoli area by unidentified individuals, who later demanded Rs 10 lakh and issued threats to kill him if the ransom was not paid.

Following the alert, teams from Sontoli, Topamari, Mandira and Chamariya police stations were mobilised under the supervision of the Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko–Chaygaon. Technical inputs and assistance from local sources helped officers track the suspects’ movement.

A Maruti Swift (AS-01FT-9573) was intercepted at Selosuti Mathauri during the operation. Five individuals were taken into custody at the scene. Police identified them as Abu Jobayer Akond, 24; Sajid Ali, 23; Haidar Ali, 20; Rakibul Alamin, 19; and Noor Islam, 19 — all residents of areas under Boko and Goroimari police jurisdictions.

Two victims — Md. Sanidul Ali of Noonmati and Imdadul Hoque, 28, from Barpeta district, were found inside the vehicle and rescued safely. Investigators said both men had been held to extort ransom.

Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Officers are continuing inquiries to establish whether others were involved and to determine the full sequence of events.