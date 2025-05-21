In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police successfully rescued a kidnapped minor girl from New Delhi in an inter-state operation carried out by the Basistha Police.

According to official sources, the victim had been allegedly confined in the national capital and was on the verge of being sold to another individual when law enforcement intervened.

Following a tip-off, a dedicated police team from Basistha Police Station travelled to New Delhi and launched a coordinated rescue effort. The team located the minor at a tea shop situated in Gali No. 14, Siraspur, under the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli Police Station in Outer North West Delhi.

The prime accused, identified as Raju Das, aged 30, son of the late Prakash Das, was apprehended during the operation. His current address is Siraspur, Fatak Ki Gali, PS Samaypur Badli, Delhi, while his permanent residence is listed as Ballipur, PS Madal Hathorikothi, District Samastipur, Bihar.

Both the victim and the accused were transported back to Assam after completion of all legal formalities.

Authorities at Basistha Police Station have commended the swift and coordinated effort that led to the timely rescue of the minor, underlining the Assam Police’s commitment to combating human trafficking and cross-border crime.