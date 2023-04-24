As many as 30 sub-inspectors were transferred in a major reshuffle in the Cachar district of Assam on April 24.

As per reports, the 30 sub-inspectors were transferred with immediate effect. Moreover, they were instructed to join their new roles within 24 hours.

The orders were relayed by the superintendent of police in Cachar, Numal Mahatta.

Earlier this month, the Home (A) Department of the Assam government on April 18 carried out a major reshuffle in the state police department wherein various police officers were transferred.

Also Read: Assam: Major reshuffle in state police department, several officials transferred

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on April 18 carried out a major reshuffle in the state police department wherein various police officers were transferred.

Below is the list of officials transferred and allotted new roles:

1) Kakali Patgiri, APS (Proby) (DR-20 21), Assistant Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari, now, district attachment Barpeta DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Titabor, Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

2) Nilotpal Saikia, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 23rd AP(IR)Bn., Siloni, Karbi Anglong, now, district attachment Karbi Anglong DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Salbari, Baksa with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

3) Karnab Patowary, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 1st APTF Bn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara, now, district attachment Goalpara DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer, North Salmara, Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

4) Ankur Jyoti Borah, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Deputy Superintendent of Police, 19th AP(IR)Bn., Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, now, district attachment Dibrugarh DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Umrangso, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

5) Hiren Kumar, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 9th APBn., Barhampur, Nagaon, now, district attachment Dhubri DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

6) Jankishore Gogoi, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 6th APBn., Kathal, Silchar, now, district attachment Cachar DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Maibong, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

7) Smriti Rekha Phukan, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 3rd APBn., Titabor, Jorhat, now, district attachment Jorhat DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bilasipara, Dhubri with effect from the date of taking over the charge against the existing vacancy.

8) Partha Pratim Duwarah, APS (Proby) (DR-2021), Assistant Commandant, 2nd APBn., Makum, Tinsukia, now, district attachment Tinsukia DEF, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.